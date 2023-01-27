The Annual Meeting of the Institute for Judaic Services (IJSS) was held on Friday, December 16, 2022, with the election of officers. It also means the parting of two officers who have served with dedication to IJSS. Our thanks to Sandy McNabb and Linda Merritt for their years of commitment, teamwork and knowledge.

December services were officiated by Rabbi Sanford Seltzer. Our Rabbi spoke to the history of Chanukah and reflected upon its miracles.

Eliyanah Powers, our cantorial soloist and Harrison Sheckler, accompanist provided religious and music abilities that complemented our prayers and thoughts. They are truly extraordinary!

However, before services began Rabbi Seltzer spoke of Joan Elder’s role at IJSS over the past four-years. Joan has been our Chair and is leaving that position. She will continue in an Ex-Officio capacity. The words of our Rabbi voiced to ‘A Woman of Valor’. His words earnestly addressed Joan’s foresight, patience, and dedication.

What is a Woman of Valor? Judaism recognizes woman through a hymn in the book of Proverbs. The poem speaks of a Woman of Valor as one who is strong and righteous—and, also capable of keeping a good, Jewish household. Joan kept the IJSS household intact for four-years! Services were followed by an Oneg at Brenda McBride’s home. Pastries and cakes were complimented by Brenda’s collection of Chanukiah Menorahs. The variety, and beauty of the menorahs is, like the holiday, miraculous.

At the first IJSS board meeting for 2023, an election of officers was held. Esta Goldstein is our Chair, Sherry Kaplan our Vice Chair, Melanie Einbund, Secretary and Seth Eisner, Treasurer and Joan Elder, Ex-Officio. Other members of the board include Sam Horowitz, Rhoda Kaplan, Ron Solomon, Jeff Syden, and Joel Wyner. Our board is a working board and welcomes your inquiries, comments and especially your ideas.

IJSS begins the New Year with services to be held on January 27 at 7:00 PM. Rabbi Seltzer and our liturgical staff will be leading our congregation. An Oneg will follow. If you wish to sponsor an Oneg for that special event, remembrance or just plain celebration, email Sherry Kaplan (sherryhkaplan@gmail.com).

The Institute for Judaic Services is a small and welcoming congregation. We value our members and their needs. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340).

IJSS wishes all A Happy New Year.