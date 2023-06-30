As we get into summer, it is nice to stay connected and celebrate the changes and warmth of the season.

In friendship, we will meet a couple of times during the summer just to say ‘hello’. A gathering for July is being planned with Jewish Friendship Group (JFG). Also, as a Congregation to meet before the beginning of High Holy Days in late August.

Please keep in mind the dates for High Holy Days. Rosh Hashanah is September 15 to September 16; and Yom Kippur September 24 to September 25. More information will be provided as we get closer to those dates. Our clergy staff, Rabbi Sanford Seltzer, Cantorial Soloist Eliyanah Powers and our new accompanies Joshua Nichols will lead us in observance during this special time.

King Charles III and the United Kingdom Chief RabbiAs a part of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, he was anointed with oil from the Mount of Olives in Israel. The verse used is rooted in the Bible, as when Moses anointed his brother Aaron as High Priest and when King David and King Solomon was anointed. The Coronation Ceremony has continued through countless generations combined with an orb, sword and scepters, and a solid gold crown with over 400 precious stones placed on King Charles III’s head. Rabbi Mirvis, United Kingdom’s Chief Rabbi participated. The Rabbi was a guest at the Royal Palace so he could walk to the coronation on Shabbat, after he prayed at Shabbat morning services at 6 a.m. As I just learned, traditionally, Jews are usually forbidden to enter Christian houses of worship. However, at the request of the King, they may. Of interest—a preface was added to the coronation oath to state that the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”

HolidaysTisha B’Av (July 26 to July 27) Jewish people observe this holiday as a memorial to the destruction of the ancient temples in Jerusalem. As well, it is a remembrance to the persecution of the Jewish communities through history. It is a time to look at the world around us of the modern struggles against violence and oppression.

And, then there is Tu B’Av (August 1 to August 2). After not being observed for centuries, this holiday has a rebirth in Israel as the Jewish Day of Love. The holiday dates to the second Temple in Jerusalem, as an annual ‘matchmaking’ day! Unmarried women would dance in the vineyards outside of the Temple in white. Modern time celebrants share gifts, flowers and a romantic dinner or night out.

For FunFor some summer enjoyment, you may wish to look at a few websites for a bit of interest, inspiration and thought.

Aish.com strives to inspire people to live more thoughtful, spiritual and impactful lives through learning and sharing timeless jewish wisdom. Recently featuring ‘the bold flavors and political favors of the jewish pirates of the caribbean’.

Zipple.com is a Jewish portal and web site aimed mostly at Jews in their twenties and thirties (an interesting look). Information for singles and a free matchmaking section among entertainment, media, food, families and finance, and a wide selection of references and websites.

Jewish Music Online (jewishmusic.com) — Music of the Jews of Uganda, traditional cantorial selections to a “Reggae Passover” CD are available. Sound clips help your selections. Music e-books, sheet music, print books and recordings are available. You may want to hear a soundbite of ‘The Final Recordings of Jan Peerce’.

The Institute for Judaic Studies (IJSS) is a small and welcoming congregation. We value our members and their needs. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to call Esta Goldstein (520-825-1181) or Seth Eisner (520-818-6340) for more information.

Wishes for a Wonderful Summer to all!