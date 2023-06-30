Senior Village Executive Director Linda Hampton offers a friendly tip to members.

Once a member makes a request of Senior Village, a volunteer will call to arrange details. Our friendly volunteers want you to have their names and to know exactly when you should expect them. Sometimes, resistance to answering the phone with an unfamiliar number will cause the member to miss that important call. Sadly, after four or five attempts to reach the member, the volunteer may be forced to give up.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Along the same lines, it is important that members check their voicemail. Messages are left to give important information about a member’s request including the name and phone number of the volunteer. If the message is heard, the return call is made and all details are worked out, both the member and the volunteer have a successful experience.

Please, answer your phone and if you miss a call, listen to your messages. The key to success starts with “Hello.”