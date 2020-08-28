Every year, the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) on the summer solstice holds The Longest Day event to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. From sunrise to sunset, members across the country host tournaments, teach lessons and play multiple sessions to advance the cause. This year was no different in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. ACBL sponsored the Longest Day bridge fundraiser online with Bridgebase.com.
In previous years, Small Slams Bridge Club organized the team “Bridge for Better Brains” to raise money in our community. The event included a Bridge tournament, Mah Jong, 50-50 raffles, silent auction and luncheon at the clubhouse. This year, because of the pandemic, all face to face events were cancelled and only had the bridge tournament component which could be done online. The team was chaired by Joyce Honorof, MD and committee members were from both Small Slams and NW Tucson Bridge Clubs. The Board of Directors of both clubs voted to send their entire monies earned from the games on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 to go to The Alzheimer’s Association.