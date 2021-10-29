The Preserve Ladies Luncheon (Swan Song - or is it?) was held on Monday, September 27. A group of 22 ladies traveled to The Culinary Dropout in Tucson. We visited a bit with old and many new friends before enjoying our delicious meals. After lunch, many of us played a few games of corn hole and of course, there was more visiting. Kathy Bomwell and Pam Eckardt asked for any volunteers to keep the Ladies' Lunches going as they were ready to retire... again! As luck would have it, two enthusiastic gals said they were up to the challenge. So stay tuned for more fun to come!