Thirty-five ladies gathered at at The Preserve Clubhouse on Friday, February 18, for a festive Valentine's week luncheon. They enjoyed stunning views and delicious food while making new friends and catching up with old ones.
The Preserve Ladies' luncheons are held bi-monthly, with locations generally alternating between SaddleBrooke and local restaurants. The next luncheon will be on Monday, April 4. Announcements and sign-up instructions will be sent in mid-March.
To receive notices about future ladies' luncheons and other events, ensure you are registered as a homeowner on The Preserve website at preservehoa2.communitysite.com/.
Regarding questions, please call Janet Kornmesser at (951) 500-5879, or Ruth Leman at (520) 343-9161.