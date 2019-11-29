The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke does so much more to make a difference locally and globally, here are just some of the things we have done this year, in 2019:
- Our club members joyfully handed out turkeys, pies and all the trimmings to families in need in our local area this Thanksgiving season
- Installing filtered water systems in the elementary schools in Nogales, Sonora.
- Provide screening and glasses for children in villages of central Mexico.
- Assist with our district project to remodel a school for special needs students in Ensenada, Mexico.
- Make “Dress A Girl Around the World” clothing to children in Ensenada.
- Pack meals for the local food bank.
- Keep a local road clean.
- Sponsor area students and a counselor for Rotary Youth Leadership Academy.
- Deliver books and dictionaries to approximately 1,200 students in the copper corridor three times a year.
- Provide funding for after school tutoring with Oracle and San Manuel students.
- Assist in funding for a local school robotics program.
- Provide funding to support therapy for special needs students through Little Hooves Big Hearts.
- Provide college and vocational scholarships for area youth.
- Help fund a teen sewing organization.
- Support for First Tee of Tucson.
- Recognize high school students at San Manuel in the Student of the Month program.
- Provide major funding for Make a Wish Foundation.
- Recognize a Teacher of the Year for Oracle.
- Provide funding for Polio eradication.
- Recognize a business person of the year in the Oracle, Catalina, SaddleBrooke area.
- Assist seniors in the Catalina area.
- Provide funding for temporary housing following Hurricane Dorian.
If making a difference locally and globally appeals to you, come visit us. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award-winning club, packed with energetic volunteers of all ages coming together as friends in Rotary to assist area schools, our community, and international philanthropies. Rotary is open to those who are retired or work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or by email at wguyton17@gmail.com.