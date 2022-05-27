The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke first met the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition while we worked at neighboring booths at the Oracle Fourth of July celebration. Our club was giving out children books, and they were trying to support a struggling community. Several Rotarians began working with the Revitalization Coalition, and the club has gotten involved with several projects.

Our first project was to provide outdoor benches for students who wait for the school bus. It was actually the school bus driver who brought this need to our attention. It has been our pleasure to provide a safe place for students to wait for school transportation.

Our second project was the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition’s Chili Cook-Off to raise money to bring back San Manuel. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke became a major sponsor for the event. But even more important, we got to join in the fun and compete in the chili contest.

There is so much joy that comes from helping others. And it’s even more fun to work with the people. That’s what Rotary is all about - people helping people both locally and globally! But Rotary is so much more!

To tell you a little more about the Rotary story, Rotary is the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520)404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com. Linda Howard and Diane Demeroutis developed the Chili recipe for our entry in the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition Chili Cook-Off.