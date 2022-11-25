For many a Rotarian, there is almost nothing more rewarding than putting a smile on the face of a child. For members of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, it is such a joy to help kids pick out clothes at the Kids Closet in Mammoth. Each Monday members of the club assist children in the Copper Corridor in selecting clothes. Members of our club partner with SaddleBrooke Outreach to volunteer for shifts at Kids' Closet.

This is just a small part of what our Rotary Club does. We are also involved on an ongoing basis with humanitarian programs and service projects throughout the copper corridor and the world. From working at a small-town Fourth of July celebration to providing holiday baskets to shut ins, and cleaning up roads to passing out food and toiletries at the food bank, our Rotary Club is always looking for ways to make a difference. We’ve even been installing clean water in 27 schools in Nogales, Mexico.

To tell you a little more about the Rotary story, Rotary is the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. Come join us for lunch on Thursday at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.