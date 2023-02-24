The Shroud of Turin has captivated the imagination of Christians since appearing in Europe in the 1300’s. The mysterious image of the man on the cloth has defied explanation despite scientific examination. Controversy surrounds the radiocarbon test that dated the cloth to the Middle Ages. As a result, the Shroud is off-limits to further testing.

But according to John 20:7, there were two cloths in the tomb. The other was the cloth that had been wrapped around Jesus’ head. Does the cathedral in Oviedo, Spain have that cloth? Is there any evidence connecting it with the Shroud of Turin? If so, what implications does the Sudarium of Oviedo have for the authenticity of the Shroud?

Join Doug Powell, an Apologist and Author for “Material Witness”, a fascinating presentation on the Shroud of Turin and the Sudarium of Oviedo. The public is invited to Doug’s talk will be on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church. Doug is the Art Director for Apologia Publishing and holds a master’s degree in Christian Apologetics.

Vista UMC is located at 3001 E. Miravista Lane, and is on the west side of Oracle Rd. just south of the Golder Ranch intersection. Please join us for this very interesting presentation!