Everyone is invited to the centennial celebration (bring the entire family). Saturday, Oct.12, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.(Opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m.. Posting of colors and singing of the national anthem). Riverfront Park (551 W. Lambert Ln, Oro Valley 85737) Free admission! Live band and DJ. Food vendors selling a variety of your favorite eats. Please join us for fun, food, music, prizes, demos and health and safety tips.
Activities Galore:
- Meet, support and thank members of the active duty military, the Reserves, and the Nat’l Guard, veterans from WWII to the present, and emergency first-responders (OVPD, Pima County Sheriff’s Dept, Border Patrol, Golder Ranch Fire and EMTs.
- Learn about the award winning programs of the four entities that comprise the American Legion Family: The American Legion, the Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders (motorcycle riding enthusiasts).
- Learn about the more open Legion membership eligibility requirements recently signed into Federal Law. Speak with VA benefits and claims counselors.
- Learn US flag etiquette from the Boys Scouts. Police demos and home safety tips from Golder Ranch Fire personnel.
- See authentic military equipment and uniforms dating from WWI.
- Enter your pet in the pet costume contest (1 p.m.). Children activities including face painting, balloon artists and more.
- Meet players of the Oro Valley Post 132 sponsored local Legion baseball team and members of the Post 132 sponsored local law enforcement Explorer Unit.
- Get your free hand-held American flag and drop off your unserviceable American flags for proper disposal.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans’ service organization and was founded by veterans of WWI and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1919. It has been fulfilling its commitment of service to veterans, service members and their families and local communities for 100 years.