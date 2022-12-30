Last April, the Tributaries rocked the DesertView Theatre, playing to a sold-out auditorium for two-plus hours, in a Benefit Concert for the Oracle Schools Foundation. This talented group had an enthusiastic audience dancing in their seats, in the aisles, singing along, tapping their toes, and clapping to the music!! The concert ended with an energetic crowd giving the band a well-deserved, standing ovation.

The band will be playing an all-new concert, consisting of a medley of songs from the many tribute shows they perform, such as Woodstock, the Eagles, Crosby-Stills-Nash, and Young, Linda Ronstadt, Simon & Garfunkel and Good Morning Vietnam, etc. (Mindy Ronstadt, niece of Linda Ronstadt, is part of this talented group.) In addition to their great vocals and mesmerizing guitar work, the band pays homage to the artists and bands they are showcasing by sharing interesting bits of trivia about them. So, even if you have attended one more of their shows at the Gaslight Music Hall or elsewhere, this will be an experience you won’t want to miss!

Check the DesertView website to see when tickets go on sale for this concert on Sunday, April 16 Concert. You can then purchase them in person at the HOA-2 Administration Building, online through the DesertView website, or by calling (520) 818-1000, ext 4.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Not only that, but the concert benefits the Oracle Schools Foundation, which helps fund the pre-school and other educational programs at the Mountain Vista School in Oracle to ensure that these students have unlimited opportunity to succeed.