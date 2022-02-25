Judging from packed audiences when tribute bands perform at DesertView, there is little doubt that the SaddleBrooke community loved music from the past. Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. for what promises to be a great concert— Best of The Tributaries: The 60’s, 70’s, and Beyond. Many of you have heard The Tributaries, either at DesertView or at the Oro Valley Gaslight Music Hall, so you know how talented they are. Their music is very authentic, and as they pay homage to the bands and artists they are showcasing, they share interesting bits of trivia about the songs and the artists.
You may have heard this group perform Woodstock, the Eagles, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, or Simon and Garfunkel. They also do a Linda Ronstadt tribute, Super Songs of the 60’s, a 70’s Singer/Songwriter show, and a fabulous new show, Good Morning Vietnam. In this special concert, which is a fundraiser for the Oracle Schools Foundation, they will perform a medley of songs from a variety of their shows. So, even if you have seen one or more of their performances, this will be an entirely different experience that you won’t want to miss! And, Mindy Ronstadt, niece of Tucson’s own famous songstress Linda Ronstadt, will be performing with the group. You will be amazed at her voice!!
Tickets are on sale at DesertView Performing Arts Center; you can buy them in person at the HOA-2 administration building, order online to the website, or call (520) 818-1000 Ext. 4.
The mission of the Oracle Schools Foundation is to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. By attending the concert, you will not only hear great music, but you will be helping the Foundation raise money for a very worthy cause.