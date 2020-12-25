The Tucson Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) conducted its November meeting on Wednesday, November 18 at the Tucson Country Club. The guest speaker was Col. Peter (Pete) Kloeber USAF (Ret.).
Col. Kloeber is the President of the Arizona Council of Chapters of MOAA as well as a newly elected member of the MOAA’s National Board of Directors. Col. Kloeber summarized the current status of all Arizona MOAA Chapters including Satellite Chapters.
MOAA National Headquarters, located in Alexandria Virginia, annually awards Excellence Awards to its many local chapters throughout the United States. The Tucson Chapter has received the highest award (Five Stars) for thirteen consecutive years. All of the other Arizona Chapters have received Five-Star Awards for the past eight consecutive years.
Attendees at this meeting were Lt. (j.g.) David Bull (USNR), Membership Chairman of the Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter of MOAA Tucson; Col. Pete Kloeber; and Col. Bill Nagy USAR (Ret.), President of the Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter of MOAA Tucson.
The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter is part of Tucson Chapter of MOAA and encompasses Northwest Tucson including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and Sun City. The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter will next meet at 2 p.m. Hours on Saturday, January 16, on the patio of the HOA-1 Tennis Center. Please contact Col. Bill Nagy as indicated below if you would like to attend.
For additional MOAA information please contact Col. Bill Nagy by email at wjnagy@yahoo.com or visit our website at http://www.tucsonmoaa.com. MOAA is a non-profit veteran's association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.