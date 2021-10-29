Mark Schwartz is well known in SaddleBrooke. He was a major force in revitalizing the WW II Roundtable and he also formed the Cold War Symposium. The Saddlebrooke WW II Roundtable is pleased to present Mark. He has the ability to present complex military issues in an easy-to-understand manner. Mark retired from the Air Force with the rank of Lt Col.
Mark’s talk will focus on the United States’ close air support in WW II which gradually evolved as a learning process and the need to reconcile differing views on air power employment between the Army's ground and air forces. New concepts and tactics changed close air support and included the basis for how this mission is performed today.
Mark graduated from Ohio State with an Air Force ROTC commission and completed navigator school in August 1975. He flew the F-4 Phantom II as a Navigator/Weapons Systems officer in five different active duty and reserve squadrons. His civilian career in the aerospace industry spanned 30-years, including the aircraft divisions of Northrop and Lockheed and as a Washington DC-based analyst for the Joint Staff and two Homeland Security groups.
Mark lives in SaddleBrooke and advances local awareness of military science and history by preparing/teaching courses on civil-military relations and speaking to local museums and military sponsor groups.
Our presenter will be speaking at 1 p.m. in the Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse on Thursday, November 18. The Roundtable asks that all attendees wear masks and are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Roundtable does not charge dues. However, to defray the cost of treating our guest speakers to lunch at one of our restaurants and reimbursing auto expenses we do ask for a one dollar donation at the door.