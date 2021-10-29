The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke partners with a number of local organizations. These humanitarian groups know they can call on our club when they need a helping hand. Recently, the Tri-Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received a grant for blankets for their clients in our community and surrounding areas. Since the Food Bank didn’t have the people power to implement the purchase and transportation for all these blankets, they called on the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke.
Members of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke had fun making contributions to this project in a variety of ways. Some went to Costco to pick up all the blankets they could carry out of the store. Others ordered the blankets online. Still, other members helped pack cars, trucks, SUVs, trailers and vans to transport hundreds of blankets to the Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth. And then there were those who helped unpack the vehicles and stock the shelves at the Food Bank. Of course, there were also those who helped with each and every step of the way.
As is very typical with our Rotary service projects, family members also helped with the project. Some Rotary spouses have never missed a service project with the club. Many times, children and family members pitch in to help with a project. And then there are those out-of-town guests who join in the fun with our service projects. For this particular project, a visiting daughter and her family helped move the blankets to the food bank. Even a four-year-old can learn the joy of being of service to others. And of course, each and every Rotarian knows the joy of being of service to others. I’d guess you’d say that now we know how Santa and his elves feel.
Rotary was the very first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.