Billy Gilman burst onto the national stage in 2000 releasing the hit single “One Voice.” His debut album was certified double platinum in the United States, and he was included in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts. He has sold ten million albums worldwide and garnered awards and nods from The Grammy’s, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, Billboard Magazine, and the American Music Association.

He was 11-years-old at the time of his debut hit single “One Voice” and became the youngest artist to ever have a top 40 single on the country chart. His debut album also featured the hit single “Oklahoma.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

In 2014, Billy came out as gay. In 2016, he competed on the TV ​show The Voice, and was the runner-up on Season 11, where he performed hits by Adele (When We Were Young), Rachel Platten (Fight Song), and more.

In addition to performing and recording new albums, Billy does charity work, including for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (National Youth Chairman for six terms) and Soles4Souls, a shoe charity with proceeds going to purchase shoes for needy children worldwide. He is also a passionate spokesperson about mental health, gun violence, and suicide, topics in his hit single “One Voice,” His tours these days includes performances at Pride events, and he is excited to be joining us for Treasures for TIHAN on Saturday, June 4, 2022.