Brianne has been nominated for preceptor of the year by the University of Arizona 2022 with this notification:

Arizona Pharmaceutical Association, April 28, 2022

Dear Brianne,

Congratulations on behalf of the 2022 Arizona Pharmacy Association's Awards and Nominations Committee, we are pleased to announce that you have been chosen to receive the Pharmacy Appreciation Award.

This award is given to an individual who has demonstrated very special or unique interest and concern for the advancement of Arizona pharmacy, as reflected by dedicating significant personal time and effort in completion of one or more special activities or services for AAzPA and/or the profession of pharmacy. Examples may include activities such as teaching, committee work, organizational recruitment, legislative processes, and pharmacy-=related community involvement.

CONGRATULATIONS BRIANNE!

Additionally, these are just a few examples of what Desert Life Pharmacy provides, or has provided, to our community:

Since December 2020, administered over 27,000 Covid vaccinations

Administered the new Prevnar20 Pneumonia vaccine and the Shingix shingles vaccine everyday

Continued to supply KN95 masks

Provided many MTM services free to patients

Medication reviews, cost effective therapy changes

Also, Dr. Gordon Watson (cardiologist) provides office hours for new and existing patients the second Wednesday and fourth Thursday of each month.

Dr. Indy Chabra (dermatologist) provides office ours for new and existing patients every Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A new Pharmacist will join the team in July - Brittany Miller from the University of Arizona.

If you have prescriptions being filled elsewhere you might take them to Brianne to compare the prices. The Desert Life Pharmacy is a neighborhood business and very convenient.

Don't forget, if you can't go into the Pharmacy, they do have curb service, or if you are unable to even drive to the Pharmacy, they do have home delivery. Can you get that service kind of service at Walgreen's, Walmart, CVS or Costco?

The "squeaky" door has been replaced by an automatic door opener.