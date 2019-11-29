It’s that wonderful time of the year again, where giving feels so much better than receiving. Remember the joy you felt while watching those you cared about open your gift? Yes, it truly was the best part of the holiday!
Here in SaddleBrooke, you can feel that same sense of joy by giving to Senior Village because you will be making a difference by helping those you care about … your neighbors. Last year, Senior Village volunteers provided 1,571 services to its members and drove 29,823 miles. Amazing! Your contribution will help us continue to meet these needs in our community.
As a 501 c3 non-profit organization, your donations to the Village are tax deductible, and all dollars stay here in SaddleBrooke. We receive no funding from outside sources. Please join us in caring and sharing by sending your contribution to: Senior Village, P.O. Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.