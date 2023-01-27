Mark Saturday, March 11 on your calendar now! You won’t want to miss the Oracle Schools Foundation (OSF) Spring Fling Gala/Auction because:

You believe that early childhood education is the key to success later in life.

You agree with the OSF’s commitment to support preschool and other educational programs at the Mountain Vista School in Oracle.

You want to support OSF by bidding on some great silent auction items: soups to go, made-to-order desserts, a catered appetizer party, sewing alterations, airport transportation, golf cart and car services, a two-night hotel stay in Scottsdale, gift cards to local restaurants, and much more!

You want to sign up for fun, fixed-price events: a bread making class, a Hungarian dinner, a Spanish dinner, a Jewish dinner, house concerts with appetizers and drinks (featuring J.D. Loveland, Sean Lewis, and Randall Dighton), a Mexican Fiesta, a tequila tasting party, a rum tasting party, and much more!

You want to bid on some awesome, live auction items: a time share in Orlando, a HOA-1 library gourmet dinner, a jeep trip to Mt. Lemon with lunch, theme dinners, tickets to the Arizona zipline, a Mt. Lemon weekend get-away, an artist portrait of your pet, and more!

You want to have fun—it’s a GALA!

To eat great food and not have to cook—your choice of salmon, steak, or vegetarian.

To connect with other OSF supporters.

To get out of the house—have something to look forward to!

TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN KIDS’ LIVES.

To register, visit oracleschoolsfoundation.com. Become a Champion of the OSF by attending the Gala! It promises to be a great event for a wonderful cause. You can also support OSF by attending the Tributaries Benefit Concert on Sunday, April 16. Tickets are on sale at DesertView.