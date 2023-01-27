2022 Annual Report to the Public for Calendar year January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

The Tri-Community Food Bank, Inc

108 W Redwood Drive, P.O. Box 38, Mammoth, AZ 85618

(520) 487-2010

Employer Identification Number: 86-0998046, non-profit 501c3

Tax credits for voluntary cash contributions are available.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is also an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization that can receive Credit for Donations made to Qualifying Charitable Organizations code #20463

Agency DescriptionThis agency provides emergency food boxes to individuals that demonstrate need in the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Aravaipa, and Dudleyville (Pinal County) in the southeastern area of Pinal County. Additionally utilities/rent assistance and holiday programs are provided.

Board of Directors Executive OfficersJoyce McClung, Secretary/Treasurer, Judy Haberski, Gary Tindall, Rosemary Douglas and Karen Nybeck

VolunteersThe Tri- Community Food Bank operates currently with an all volunteer staff of approximately thirty-one, many residing in our service area. Volunteers and Board members receive no compensation.

2022 Board MeetingsJanuary 19, 2022

April 13, 2022

August 17, 2022

November 9, 2022

2022 AccomplishmentsProvided emergency food boxes to 3926 households with 11,488 individuals. The unduplicated count for the year was 545 households with 1593 people.

Additionally provided 238 Thanksgiving and 203 Christmas holiday food baskets.

Spent $190,581 for the purchase of all food, including emergency food boxes, holiday food baskets and for ongoing inventory.

Administrated and coordinated sponsors for Christmas gifts for the Tri-Community Food Bank program for 43 families with 82 children.

Provided $22,117 in community assistance to 81 households with 263 individuals for utility and rent assistance. Provided a November blanket give away for 300 households.

Collected and reported client information to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, United Food Bank of Mesa, and the IRS.

Administrative/fund-raising costs are 0 percent of expenses. This agency is an Equal Opportunity Provider.