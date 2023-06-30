The Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) has a good friend in the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary (SBSR). For several years, SBSR members have been coming to the Food Bank three times a month to help us unload food deliveries, some of which are extra large and very heavy. They help unpack pallets, date items and place them in their proper place.

This demanding job includes loading food supplies into the cooler, freezer, warehouse and main storeroom. Then, they reload the truck with items to be returned. The SBSR is always there when needed, and with a smile. When the job is done, they always ask “Is there anything else we can do for you?” Many times they stay and assist us with special requests.

Not only does the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary provide manpower, they provided financial assistance to help with the recent purchase of an electric pallet mover (see picture above). The electric pallet mover allows volunteers to safely move pallets loaded with food supplies between our warehouse and the main distribution building. To quote SBSR President Ron Lenz, “We are a “caused based club” applying the Rotary motto ”Service Above Self.” We are happy and willing to help carry out the mission of the Tri-Community Food Bank.”

We celebrate the SBSR, and their wonderful members, who have faithfully supported the mission of the Tri-Community Food Bank with their time, talents and finances. TCFB Executive Board Member, Karen Nybeck said, “I don’t know what we would do without them!” A big Thank You and Well Done to the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary!

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. The TCFB is located at 108 Redwood Road, in Mammoth, Arizona. We are open five days a week (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to serve to the communities of Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth and Dudleyville.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. We spend zero percent for administration costs, and are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.