Tri-Community Food Bank wishes to thank SaddleBrooke for their generous funding throughout a most unusual year. We provide our needy neighbors living in Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth with emergency food boxes. Additionally, we provide festive holiday food boxes at Thanksgiving and Christmastime.
2020 has presented many challenges for everyone; you have steadfastly remembered the disadvantaged throughout these many months of the pandemic. You have helped us provide good nutritious food for individuals, families with children and seniors. The agency could not have offered these much needed services without you! Thank-you.
We wish you a Happy and Healthy New Year!