Trico Electric Cooperative is committed to helping our Members and the communities we serve as we face the health and economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 emergency.
In partnership with the Trico Foundation and the Trico Electric Charitable Trust, Trico has adopted a COVID-19 Assistance Program that will provide bill credits and payment extensions to qualifying Members who are negatively affected by this pandemic.
“As a non-profit, Member-owned utility, putting our Members first is a guiding principle that has never been more important than it is now,” said Vincent Nitido, Trico’s CEO and General Manager. “We will continue to support our membership and the communities we serve throughout this crisis.”
Qualifying Trico Members, including individuals and small businesses, can apply for bill assistance through a quick screening process that can be found on Trico’s website at https://www.trico.coop/help-from-trico/.
In addition, Trico is providing funding for non-profit and charitable organizations that help local communities in need. The cooperative will continue to provide financial assistance to qualified Members, non-profits and charitable organizations for the duration of this emergency.
The list of non-profits and charitable organizations that Trico has assisted with $10,000 grants includes United Way of Tucson, Southern Arizona’s COVID-19 Fund, Interfaith Community Services, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Marana Health Care. Trico also has pledged an additional $200,000 to Wildfire, an Arizona nonprofit group that works through local agencies to aid low-income families and individuals. Trico is currently accepting grant applications from nonprofit and charitable organizations that serve Trico communities with food and other basic needs.
For more information on grant availability, bill assistance and aid from Wildfire, visit Trico’s website at https://www.trico.coop/help-from-trico/, or call (520) 744-2944.
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc., is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 43,000 customers in northwest Tucson, Marana, Corona de Tucson, Saddlebrooke, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and Arivaca. Formed in 1945, Trico is owned by the people it serves.