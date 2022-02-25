Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven non-profit organizations providing critical services in southern Arizona. The grants are part of Trico’s POWER Grants program and are awarded twice a year to charities throughout southern Arizona.
Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members, and Board Members.
Receiving a grant of $8,500 was Arivaca Helping Hearts. Receiving a grant of $7,400 was the Arizona Burn Foundation. Receiving grants of $5,000 each were the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Literacy Connects. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson received a $4,000 grant. Receiving a grant of $3,600 was The Human-Animal Connection, while a grant of $1,500 was awarded to the Altar Valley Conservation Alliance.
Since 2008, the POWER Grant program has awarded $665,000 in grants. For more information or to apply, go to trico.coop/power-grants.
“As a cooperative, Trico is dedicated to serving its Members and our community. We have been a part of these communities for over 75-years, and our Power Grants program is one of the many ways we help to make a positive difference.” Brian Heithoff -Trico CEO/General Manager.