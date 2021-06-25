Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven non-profit organizations providing critical services in southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout southern Arizona.
Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members, and Board Members.
Receiving grants of $8,500 were Altar Valley School District #51 and Habitat for Humanity Tucson, Inc. Receiving a grant of $5,000 was Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary. Receiving grants of $4,400 each were Community Food Bank, Inc. – Amado Resource Center and Youth on Their Own. Receiving a grant of $2,500 was Marana Unified School District (MUSD) Family Resource Center. Receiving a grant of $1,700 was Mt. Lemmon Fire Fighters Foundation.
Since 2008, the POWER Grant program has awarded $630,000 in grants. For more information or to apply go to www.trico.coop/power-grants.
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc., is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 45,000 customers in Marana, Corona de Tucson, SaddleBrooke, Mt. Lemmon, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and Arivaca. Formed in 1945, Trico is owned by the people it serves.