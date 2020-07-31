Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to six non-profit organizations providing critical services in southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout southern Arizona.
Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members, and Board Members.
Receiving grants of $10,000 each were Picture Rocks Fire District, and Borderlands Produce Rescue/ Borderlands Food Bank. Receiving a grant of $7,400 was Old Pueblo Community Services. Receiving grants of $3,000 each were Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary and Arivaca Helping Hearts. Receiving a grant of $1,600 was Mt Lemmon Fire District.
Since 2008, the POWER Grant program has awarded nearly $600,000 in grants. For more information or to apply go to www.trico.coop/power-grants.
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc., is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 44,000 customers in Marana, Corona de Tucson, Saddlebrooke, Mt. Lemmon, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and Arivaca. Formed in 1945, Trico is owned by the people it serves.