Over the next four years, Trico Electric Cooperative will be investing almost $70 million to improve its electric infrastructure. Trico has developed a construction work plan for the period from 2022 to 2025, that will help maintain a reliable system and help handle the growth in Trico’s service territory.

“Trico is growing, along with many of the communities we serve. To keep up with that growth and maintain an excellent standard of reliability, we are investing in the facilities that deliver power to our Members’ homes and businesses,” said CEO/General Manager, Brian Heithoff. “This is an investment in our communities and a significant commitment to providing our Members with cost-effective energy when they need it,” he said.

The four-year construction work plan includes:

Connecting 4,120 new homes and businesses. Increasing service capacity to many existing Members. Increasing the capacity of 49 miles of existing overhead and underground distribution lines. Constructing almost 34-miles of new lines between substations (this allows us to route power from different directions to reduce and limit outages). Replacing 440 older distribution poles. Replacing almost 15-miles of aging underground conductor. Installing one new substation delivery point (Adonis Substation, which will be north of Tangerine Road and east of I-10 in Marana) and rebuilding/upgrading two existing substations (Green Valley Substation and Marana Substation) Rebuilding 69 kV transmission lines.

Compared to the more than 900 electric cooperatives across the United States, Trico is in the top 25 percent for offering strong reliable service. To maintain this high standard, Trico makes prudent, planned investments that benefit Members now and in the future. These investments are made throughout Trico’s service territory.

“We know costs are important, and we work hard to keep down our costs and the amount of our monthly bills. The way to do that over the long run is with a steady and continuous preventative maintenance and investment approach where we annually address the needs of our system and prepare for projected growth,” said Heithoff.

Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc., is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 45,000 customers in Marana, Corona de Tucson, SaddleBrooke, Mt. Lemmon, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and Arivaca. Formed in 1945, Trico is owned by the people it serves.