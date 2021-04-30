After a comprehensive three-month nationwide search, Trico Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors has selected Brian D. Heithoff to be the new CEO/General Manager. Heithoff will begin his tenure on April 12, 2021.
Heithoff has worked for electric cooperatives for more than three decades, including 22 years as a CEO. He has served for the past 10 years as the CEO and General Manager of High West Energy, Inc., which serves members in southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska, and northern Colorado, including the Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
“Trico’s Board of Directors is very happy to announce we have selected Brian Heithoff as our new CEO/General Manager,” stated Larry Hinchliffe, Trico Board President. “Brian is a proven CEO and General Manager adept at leading innovative and team-oriented cooperative organizations. He has demonstrated leadership collaborating with employees, members, communities, and public officials.”
Prior to his service at High West Energy, Heithoff served in numerous positions in the electric co-op industry, including:
- CEO/General Manager at Consumers Energy in Marshalltown, Iowa.
- CFO at United Power in Brighton, Colorado.
- CFO at Morgan County REA in Ft. Morgan, Colorado.
- CFO at Clay-Union Electric in Vermillion, South Dakota.
“I'm grateful to the Board of Directors for their confidence and honored by the opportunity to lead this remarkable organization of dedicated and talented employees," Heithoff said. “Trico has a reputation for having a strong culture of service, trust, and accountability; these will continue to be our focus. Our members deserve the best service possible, and I feel honored to help navigate the future of our cooperative.”
Heithoff will be succeeding Vin Nitido, who retired in March 2021, after 12 years of exceptional service to Trico and its membership. “Among a strong field of highly qualified candidates, our board of directors has confidence that Brian will continue the progress Vin established over the last 12 years,” said Hinchliffe. “I want to thank Vin for his exceptional leadership as CEO/GM. Trico is financially strong, operationally sound, and well positioned for the future.”
Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc., is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 44,000 customers in Marana, Corona de Tucson, Saddlebrooke, Mt. Lemmon, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and Arivaca. Trico is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its members, employees, and communities by providing safe, reliable energy, service and support in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner. For more information about the cooperative, visit www.trico.coop or follow them on social media at facebook.com/Tricoelectric or twitter.com/TricoElectricAZ.