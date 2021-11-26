Trico is a non-profit, electric cooperative, and one of the ways we serve our members is returning Capital Credits. This year, the Board of Directors approved the retirement of $3.8 million in Capital Credits. We are proud that this is Trico’s eleventh straight year retiring Capital Credits.
What are Capital Credits? When Trico’s revenues exceed its cost of operations, a profit (margin) is created. Trico allocates its profits to its members in the form of Capital Credits. Annually, when the Cooperative’s financial condition permits, Trico pays, or retires, a portion of the allocated Capital Credits.
This month, Trico will retire Capital Credits totaling $3.8 million, consisting of $3.5 million from Trico and $300,000 from the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative. Members will see their Capital Credit Retirement on their December bill. Active accounts will see a Capital Credit Retirement posted as a credit on their bill. Inactive accounts will receive a check for a refund over $10. If a member moves or no longer has service, Trico must have their current address to send capital credit notices and retirements in the future.
We work hard to provide service in a cost-effective manner so we can return Capital Credits to our Members. Since 2010, Trico has returned more than $28 MILLION to its members. That’s money that stays in our local communities.
The bottom line, Capital Credits are just one of the many benefits of being a Member of Trico! To learn more, visit trico.coop/capital-credits.