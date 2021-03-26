A joint dinner meeting was held at the Vivace Restaurant on the evening of Tuesday, February 16, with members of both the Tucson Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and its Catalina Mountain Satellite Chapter.
The speaker for the evening was Robert Asbell, CW2, USA (Retired), who discussed the Viet Nam War from his perspective as a Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) Helicopter Pilot from 1965 to 1965. Bob’s Military Awards include the Bronze Star Medal with "V" Device, Purple Heart, and 23 Air Medals. Following his military career, Bob was a Bell Helicopter test pilot for four years.
Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of MOAA’s Leadership Award to William Nagy, Col., USAR (Retired). The MOAA Leadership Award was presented by Tucson MOAA’s President, William Wojciechowski, Col., USAF (Retired). Bill Nagy has also been serving as President of the Catalina Mountain Satellite Chapter for the last several years.
The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter, as part of the Tucson Chapter of MOAA, encompasses Northwest Tucson including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and Sun City. For additional MOAA information contact Col. Bill Nagy by email at wjnagy@yahoo.com or visit our website. Check out http://www.tucsonmoaa.com. The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veteran's association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and to preserve the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.
Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter will next meet the afternoon of Saturday, April 17, 2021, on the patio at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Tennis Center. The exact time will depend on the COVID-19 immunization schedule that day for the SaddleBrooke Community. The Tennis Center location provides an open-air venue, which meets current COVID-19 safety guidelines. With the availability of sun screening and overhead fans, the patio is a perfect place to meet for the attendees. Masks and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. No food or drink will be available, although participants may bring their own water bottle or cup to use with the ice and water available at the Tennis Center.
All members and non-members interested in attending the next meeting need to contact Col. Kurt McMillan or Col. Bill Nagy. You can reach Col. McMillian by sending an email to kmmcmillen@gmail.com, or by calling (520) 270-5856. Reach Col. Nagy by emailing him at wjnagy@yahoo.com, or by calling (520) 355-5064. Wives are always welcome. Seating is limited to the first 40 members and guests who confirm their attendance.
G. William Myers, Lt., CEC, USN (Former)