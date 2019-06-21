After seven and one-half years, 90 monthly editions with more than 12,000 articles and 10,000 photos and eight Resource/Take Care Guides, I’m saying good-bye as Editor of the Saddlebag Notes. This is my last issue.
It has been such a privilege to become immersed in this wonderful community through the Saddlebag Notes. I continue to be amazed by residents who are motivated to share their knowledge on various topics through regular or even occasional articles. It is apparent to anyone reading the Saddlebag Notes that this is an exceptional community not only in its natural beauty but in the generosity, energy, talent and intellect of its residents.
I look forward to enjoying some of the many activities described in the paper and meeting more of you.
A search is under way for the next editor of Saddlebag Notes. If you have a passion for both communication and the SaddleBrooke community and have some background in writing or editing, please email Darrell Durham (ddurham@tucson.com) or call him at 573-4412.