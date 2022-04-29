Do you know about United SaddleBrooke (US), the fast-growing grassroots organization dedicated to the unification of the two SaddleBrooke HOAs? In just over three months, United SaddleBrooke is approaching 450 supporters (members + email subscribers), making it one of the largest groups in SaddleBrooke and demonstrating the interest in unifying SaddleBrooke. The current two-HOA system with its duplicated services and separate policies, rules, marketing, and planning is both costly and cumbersome.

The long-term goal of the group is an eventual merger of HOA-1 and HOA-2 into a single homeowners’ association which will more effectively oversee management of community resources, marketing, and development of new amenities.

United SaddleBrooke recognizes that such an outcome is years off due to the inherent complexities of such a project. In the interim, US seeks to encourage cooperation among the two boards to manage SaddleBrooke’s resources. There are many prospective areas for community cooperation – purchasing, marketing, facilities planning, amenities planning, computer services, road repairs, etc. – to eliminate duplication and excess costs.

To this end, US board members have been calling on individual members of the HOA-1 and HOA-2 boards to discuss increased cooperation so many of the benefits of an eventual merger can be enjoyed before official unification. Your HOA-1 and HOA-2 neighbors have also been talking with each other about the advantages of working together.

To obtain more information, visit the website at unitedsaddlebrooke.org.