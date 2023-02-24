On the morning of Saturday, February 4, HOA-2 hosted its annual Recreation and Activities Fair in the ballroom at MountainView. The event was well planned and attended by hundreds of residents.

The huge room was jammed with dozens of booths manned by club volunteers. United SaddleBrooke occupied Booth #53, and traffic at our booth was brisk. We spoke with dozens of residents who were curious about our progress.

Particularly interesting were conversations with new residents, most of whom were only vaguely aware of the existence of two HOAs. Our work was a revelation to them.

If there was one common thread in all our conversations with attendees and fellow booth exhibitors, it was this: Two HOAs in SaddleBrooke makes no sense. This is a community that was designed to be one big happy family.

Keeping it separate wastes money, hurts homes values, and damages our ability to compete with other retirement communities. One SaddleBrooke, not two, is what we expected when we moved here, and it’s what we want. Time to begin making it happen!