Enjoy good food, good times and the company of many good people at the United SaddleBrooke Club’s third Semi-Annual Potluck on Monday, April 17. Open to interested neighbors and members alike.

What’s in store? You’ll be treated to a musical performance by Randall Dighton whose skills are worth observing by themselves; you’ll get updated on United SaddleBrooke’s progress toward its long term goals; and you’ll interact with great neighbors.

United SaddleBrooke is an organization of SaddleBrooke residents from both HOAs who are dedicated to improving SaddleBrooke’s lifestyle and home values by encouraging the Boards of Directors to work together. Be a part of what you’d like to see—a closer, stronger, more attractive community.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Come join us at the Tennis Center at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Bring your own beverage of choice and some food to share—entrees, appetizers or desserts. We’ll provide water, plates, utensils, napkins, news, and fun! Please RSVP via email to Susan Williams at swf1000@sbcglobal.net.

Learn more from unitedsaddlebrooke.org.