The SaddleBrooke Great Decisions program will begin on Monday, January 6 at 3:00 p.m. and will meet every other Monday through April. All meetings will be in the Ballroom at Mountain View Club House. The topics for the 2020 meetings are as follows:
- Climate Change and the Global Order
As much of the world bands together to come up with a plan, the U.S. remains the notable holdout. What impact will the effects of climate change have on global geopolitics?
· India and Pakistan
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode a wave of Hindu nationalism to a historic reelection in 2019. His first order of business was to revoke the special status granted to the Kashmir region, inflaming the rivalry between India and Pakistan. How will the Kashmir situation affect the region, both economically and politically?
· Red Sea Security
The Red Sea has remained vital for global trade since the time of ancient Egypt. The Red Sea now sees millions of barrels of oil a day transported across its waters. With major nations building large ports and bases in the region, what does the future of the region look like? How important is Red Sea security for global security?
· Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking
Almost every nation has enacted laws criminalizing human trafficking, and international organizations, governments, and NGOs sponsor a large variety of projects to curb trafficking and slavery. What is the international community doing to combat slavery and trafficking? What are the experiences like for those being trafficked?
· U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle
The Northern Triangle of Central America, made up of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, is a special target of the administration, which hold the nations responsible for the large flow of migrants from Latin America to the U.S. With funds from the U.S. cut, how can the Northern Triangle countries curtail migration?
· China's Road into Latin America
As the Trump administration continues to withdraw from the world stage, China is looking to fill the void. How does Latin America fit into China’s “One Belt, One Road” plan? How will the relationship with China affect the region? Should the U.S. be concerned about China’s growing “sphere of influence”?
· The Philippines and the U.S.
The Philippines has had a special relationship with the US since the islands were ceded to them at the end of the Spanish-American War. However, since the election of Rodrigo Duterte, the country has pivoted more toward China, and away from the U.S. Duterte has also launched a largescale war on drugs that many criticize for its brutality. What does the future hold for U.S, relations with the Philippines?
· Artificial Intelligence and Data
Policymakers in many countries are developing plans and funding research in artificial intelligence (AI). The EU, Brazil, and other Western countries have adopted regulations that grant users greater control over their data and require that firms using AI be transparent about how they use it. Will the U.S. follow suit?
For further information, go to the FPA website−www.fpa.org. The Southern Arizona regional Great Decisions group also provides links on its website—TGDA.org. Books with the readings on these subjects can be purchased at the introductory meeting for $20. While not mandatory, we encourage all participants to do the readings.
If you have any questions, or need any further information about Great Decisions, please contact Penny Rauzi by email at SaddleBrookeGreatDecisions@outlook.com or reach out to her by phone at (740) 398-9091.