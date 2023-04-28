For All SaddleBrooke Residents

Monday, May 15—Music Matinee, MountainView Ballroom, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Four Decades Trombone Quartet will lead off the afternoon with titles such as Autumn Leaves, Just Bach, Comedy for Trombones and more tunes that are sure to motivate foot-tapping in the audience.

The Sonoran Singers, a three-part harmony choral group consisting of women from SaddleBrooke, share their passion for singing and making people happy. Under the direction of the talented Cora Peters, the group sings standards, patriotic, and popular favorites.

Monday, June 19—Music Matinee, Sonoran Room, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Dulce, A Brass Quartet of three trumpets and one trombone, entertains with waltzes, marches and even some Civil War songs.

Voices of the Desert, a small group vocal ensemble, presents lovely seasonal and popular music sure to relax and entertain. They are directed by Sue Robish who has a passion for sharing music.

Tuesday, July 18—Music Matinee, MountainView Ballroom, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Red Dirt Crossing is a five-member group that performs Americana/Folk material by artists such as Alison Kraus, AJ Lee and more. The group presents a skillful blend of mandolin, bass and guitars complete with lead vocals and vocal harmonies.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For Senior Village Members

Monday, May 22, June 26, July 24, and August 28—Men’s Social Hour - 4 p.m.

Senior Village gentlemen meet for lively discussion and camaraderie at the East Patio in MountainView Clubhouse. Each person may order refreshments at their own expense. Men’s Social Hour meets the fourth Monday of every month. For more information or to RSVP, email David Bull at maybull23@aol.com.

Tuesday, May 18, June 15, July 20,—Book Club - 2 p.m.

Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month.

RSVP required. Email bookclub@seniorvillage.org.

Monthly Birthday Parties

Senior Village volunteers create a monthly birthday celebration for members. As a member, you are invited to the party during your birthday month. You will receive a written invitation. Plan to RSVP a big yes and join the fun. This is always a cheerful, uplifting time filled with birthday surprises and joy.