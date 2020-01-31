Our next Shabbat service will be Friday, February 28, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Country Club (MVCC) Ballroom West. Our services are led by Rabbi Sandy Seltzer and Cantorial Soloist Sarah Bollt, accompanied by Chris Tackett. Sharing Shabbat is a wonderful way to welcome the peace of Shabbat as a community.
Oneg Shabbat
The Oneg Shabbat for February will be sponsored by Sherry and Bill Kaplan. If you are interested in sponsoring an Oneg Shabbat to celebrate a special occasion or memorialize someone, please contact Rhoda Kaplan by email (rhodasings@yahoo.com) to reserve your date.
Shabbat Dinner
Join us for an optional Shabbat dinner at 5 p.m. in MVCC East room prior to Shabbat services. Contact Ellie Adelman before Wednesday, February 26, to make a reservation. Text the number (and names) for the reservation to (520) 982-3064 or email her at geadel@q.com.
Upcoming Shabbat Services
All services are 7 p.m. at the MVCC Ballroom West. Mark your calendar with the dates for future services: Friday, March 27, and Friday, April 24.
Rabbi’s Classes
Finally, our Education Program, which is open to all SaddleBrooke Residents, will take place at the MVCC, Ballroom West, on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. on February 4, February 11, and February 18. The course title is “Jewish and Christian Perceptions of Gender, Parenthood and Child Bearing Origins, Commonalities and Distinctions.” Be sure to put those Tuesday evenings on your calendar!