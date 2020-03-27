There is an urgent need for 14 volunteers to serve on the Foster Care Review Board (FCRB) in Florence, Arizona.
Volunteer citizens are appointed by the Juvenile Court to interview case participants and review the case files of children living in out-of-home care. Foster Care Review Board volunteers serve as an extension of the court, providing oversight and recommendations; recommendations that can positively alter the course of a child’s life forever.
“We all hear or read stories about foster care and the number of children involved in the child protective system. This is an opportunity for people to get involved, be part of the solution, and advocate for abused and neglected children in their community,” says Sandy Guizzetti, FCRB Regional Manager. “You can have an impact volunteering one day a month, serving the most vulnerable citizens in our community: abused and neglected children.”
Each volunteer is appointed by the Juvenile Court to serve on a five-member panel that meets on a set day each month. No prior experience is required. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, complete fingerprint background checks, an interview and attend initial orientation training.
For more information on how to become an FCRB volunteer, visit www.azfcrb.org or contact the Foster Care Review Board Office at (520) 388-4300.