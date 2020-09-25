Via Elegante Assisted Living residents spread joy in the Tucson community by bringing lunch to the homeless.
Assisted living communities like Via Elegante have been among the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as residents are a high-risk group and are often in close quarters during normal daily activities. Proper quarantine measures have limited in-person social interactions, creating challenges for senior residents.
To overcome the challenges of recent months, residents at both the Tucson Foothills and Tucson Mountains Via Elegante communities have came together at Armory Park the morning of Saturday, August 22 to prepare 60 lunch bags for the local homeless population. As a special touch for these lunch bags, residents have made origami butterflies and hearts containing messages of positivity. These are paired with handmade cards to offer encouragement and optimism—along with a good meal—to the local homeless community.
“This project was put together to help build a greater sense of community and connection,” said Carolina Carrillo, Activities Director at Via Elegante. “While participating in this project, our residents have become more active, engaged and encouraged by serving others in greater need.”
This is a time when assisted living facilities need to think outside the box to keep residents active and upbeat. Usually, there are numerous social activities and crafts for residents to enjoy, but these activities aren’t practical when promoting social distancing.
Carrillo and a handful of Via Elegante residents, along with staff from The Loving Church, distributed lunch bags. The Loving Church staff took the lead in safely distributing the lunches among the homeless individuals meeting at the park that morning.