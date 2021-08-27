Wondering about all the services Senior Village provides to its over 1,200 members? Thinking you could use some help? Or are you wondering about how you might get involved and even experience the “helper’s high”—the happiness associated with helping others? Find out at the SaddleBrooke Health Fair on Saturday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
COVID has made us vividly aware of how important health and relationships are. As you explore the fair’s booths to meet local medical providers, get a flu shot, and pick up health information, look for the large Senior Village banner at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Volunteers will be on hand there to answer questions and provide handouts about Senior Village’s many member services and numerous volunteer opportunities.
Senior Village is part of the national “aging in place” movement with neighbors helping neighbors. No doubt you witnessed Senior Village’s incredible volunteer effort with Desert Life Pharmacy to vaccinate SaddleBrooke. Senior Village volunteers also drive members to appointments, install lockboxes, help with simple tasks around the house, loan medical equipment, consult on computer issues and coordinate friendly visits and calls. A new volunteer team “Forms and Documents” helps members organize and fill in papers associated with estates and business matters.
Need help or want to provide some? Whether you’re 60 or 90, Senior Village can make your life easier and better. Stop by at the fair to find out more!