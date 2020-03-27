An “Introduction to Robert’s Rules” seminar will be presented by Michael Peck, a Professional Registered Parliamentarian, on Tuesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Mountainview Ballroom West. The seminar will be open and free of charge to all SaddleBrooke residents. This presentation is designed to help all members of clubs and other organizations participate in and/or preside over meetings. By knowing and using the Rules, which have been perfected in 150 years of use, the participants will find their roles in their organizations much easier to fulfill and much more fun for everyone concerned. Meetings will run more smoothly and efficiently with no bickering or fighting. Guaranteed.
Although the seminar is free, reservations are required. To reserve your space, email Consulting@MikePeckAZRE.com. The seminar is sponsored by The Old Adobe Unit, Arizona State Association of Parliamentarians. Everyone who is in any club should attend. You will not regret it. Seating is limited, so sign up now.