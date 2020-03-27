In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries three open houses have been scheduled. Plan to visit your libraries to learn about the special collections and the behind-the-scenes work our valuable volunteers perform.
SaddleBrooke One library, the original and oldest location, will hold an open house on Monday, April 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Patrons often remark about the welcoming fireplace and comfortable chairs, and its location just inside the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse make it a hub of activity. Its special collections include the annual Pulitzer prize winners in fiction since 1980, Local SaddleBrooke Authors, Western Paperbacks, and Cozy Mysteries.
The DesertView Library open house is scheduled for Monday, May 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The DesertView Library, the largest in the system, is located in the DesertView Performing Arts and Sports Complex. It houses many special collections, including a very large DVD library and children’s books and videos. Also, at DesertView Library are the Southwest, National Parks, Travel, and Genealogy collections.
The Cholla Library at MountainView is unique in the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries in that it is a lending library run on the honor system. Its collection is not cataloged in the data base. The books do not have a set circulation duration but should be returned to the Cholla library in a timely fashion. You will find both new releases and some older titles, large print books and paperbacks. Most of the books have been donated by our always-generous residents. The open house at Cholla Library is scheduled for Monday, May 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
We hope you will find time to visit one of these open houses to enjoy some iced tea and cookies and learn about SaddleBrooke’s most appreciated and utilized amenity. These events are sponsored by the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries, which also provides the majority of the funding for the purchase of new materials. Your membership in Friends is critical to continue to support our very current and growing collections. For more information visit the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries website at www.sblibraries.com or the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries website at www.sbfsl.org.