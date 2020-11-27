On Vista UMC in Catalina, longtime Co-Office Managers Pat Johnson and Pam Holder planned to retire on Halloween, but since the church wasn’t scheduled to fully reopen until November, a retirement party didn’t seem possible. Instead, church volunteers and staff planned a unique festive celebration with the wonderful assistance of the Golder Ranch Fire Department.
On Halloween morning, a big, red Golder Ranch Fire Engine with flashing lights and siren led the surprise parade with Grand Parade Marshall (Pastor Fred Baum) and several dozen Vista members’ cars around the expansive parking lot, ending in front of the new Education and Administration building. The honorees were seated in Queen’s thrones with crowns and flowers. Many of Vista’s youth, who were dressed in costume, masked and socially distanced, helped facilitate the celebration for our beloved ladies by handing out small bottles of water and a memento to the parading congregation. Farewell signs, honking, and decorations created a fun and festive atmosphere that won’t be forgotten. Our loving, vibrant and thriving congregation gave them a once-in-a-lifetime farewell!