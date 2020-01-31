At the Vista De La Montaña United Methodist Church dedication ceremony, members cut the ribbon and opened the doors for the church’s newest building addition and welcomed visitors to step into the new, fully completed Education and Administrative building on Sunday, January 19, after the 10 a.m. services. Following the ribbon cutting, food and refreshments were served in the new Elizabeth Room, a large room, which in the future, will be used for committees, choir rehearsals, etc.
Vista De La Montaña, located at 3001 E. Miravista Lane in Catalina, Arizona, began clearing ground for their new Education and Administrative building in June 2019 and by July 2019, construction was well on its way. Now finished, the building features six new office facilities for church administrative staff and four new classrooms used for education. The new building also features a new reception, lobby, workroom and small kitchen.
Taking me on a tour, and, smiling from ear to ear, Sharon Scanlan, Finance Chair, stops into her new shared office. “This is all just beautiful!” she said.
She explained, “Prior to now, Vista De La Montaña used to have these two modular buildings (used for administrative and education purposes) that were really, really old—the building was wearing out—the air conditioning was going out. In our area of the [old office], we lacked the room to work.”
Vista De La Montaña welcomes all visitors. Their services start every Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information, please call (520) 825-1985. Visit their website at https://www.vistaumc.org/.