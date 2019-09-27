The Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church had a formal ground-breaking ceremony earlier this summer. This event kicked off a seven-month physical construction period for their new Education and Administration building. Although Vista church, as it is known locally, has been in Catalina for over 20 years, it has enjoyed significant growth over the past few years. This new 7,225 square foot building was designed to replace two outdated 4-plex modular buildings and provide over 2,000 additional square feet of multi-purpose rooms for education, meetings, community activities and social events. Vista Church’s enthusiastic congregation of approximately 320 teamed up with Swaim Architects and Concord General Contracting to make their dreams a reality.