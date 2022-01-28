Casey and Stan Domalewski moved from Jersey City, NJ to SaddleBrooke at an auspicious time – ten days before 9/11. They were seeking a warmer climate, free from snow shoveling and icy roads. You might think that after long careers helping others— Casey as a nurse for 26-years and Stan as a fireman for 28-years— they’d be ready to put their feet up and relax. But you’d be wrong. The Domalewskis chose SaddleBrooke after looking at several communities. What sealed the deal was four pages listing volunteer opportunities in the community. “We knew this was a special place,” Casey said.
Casey recalls, “A neighbor, literally while I was unloading moving boxes from the car, came over and said that volunteers were needed to help make boxes for the food drive.” That was the beginning of the couple’s 20-year commitment to the SBCO Annual Food Drive. Stan said, “That first year, when we arrived at the parking lot, I was flabbergasted by the community spirit. There were lots of volunteers— I only expected a few to show up— food was being unloaded from cars and everything was well organized.”
Over the years, Casey has made boxes, assembled boxes and, for the past 10-years, served as unit captain. She says, “Stan and I do the job together. We walk around the neighborhood distributing flyers, which is good exercise. It’s great to have a positive, altruistic project that we can do as a team. We enjoy the whole experience, and it gives us a great sense of purpose.”
Both Casey and Stan said, “This program runs like a Swiss watch. Volunteers feel appreciated because they are put to work with no time wasted. It gives us a sense of community, helps people locally, has immediate impact and meets a basic need. What could be more basic than ensuring people have nutritional food?”