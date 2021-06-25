The main post-COVID question continues to be: Where do we go from here? Many aspects of our lives have changed in the past year. Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is no exception. As more and more residents became familiar with the Village through its organization of the Saturday vaccination clinics, the non-profit organization had a surge both in membership and volunteers.
With life taking on different rhythms, Senior Village thought the timing was right to look to the future for new ways to fulfill its mission of helping members live independently in their homes. Also important was considering how to serve the SaddleBrooke community and involve it in the idea of “neighbors helping neighbors”.
To this end, Senior Village selected two small group of volunteers, some newly-enrolled and some seasoned, to participate in two days of interactive forums on topics such as: How do you envision the role of Senior Village? What is the structure to implement this role? How do we communicate this role to the community?
Senior Village Executive Director Linda Hampton welcomed the participants noting that “we are at a pivotal point in the growth of Senior Village and want to be very thoughtful as we prepare for the coming decade. Our intent is to set attainable goals supported by sustainable strategies. We welcome your input as we consider issues of growth, community relations, and community outreach.”
Energy was high, and creative ideas flowed. Led by facilitator Cathy MacFarlane, participants let their imaginations expand as suggestions began to fill pages of the flip charts. They offered ideas on team leadership, volunteer recruitment and support, new member services, increased awareness of the Village in the community and other far-reaching visions.
Sincere appreciation goes to the following forum participants: Judith Ambrosini, Gail Bohlman, David Bull, Denise Chappell, Diane Demeroutis, Melanie Einbund, Donna Gruninger, Gary Hammond, Bill Hanna, Carol Kiker, Marcia Kovac, Ed Kula, Liz Levaro, Betsy Levenson, Bill Lunquist, Karen Richey, Stephanie Thomas, Mary Toth, Paul Vincent Volpe, Steve Wiley, Janet Williams.
As the Village membership grows, so does its presence and responsibility in the community. If you have suggestions you would like to share for the future growth of Senior Village, you are welcome to send them to the Executive Director at: linda.hampton@seniorvillage.org.
To become a member, call (520) 314-1042. To volunteer, go to www.seniorvillage.org Donations may be sent to: Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.