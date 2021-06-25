All volunteers should have received an email from Dave Mersy, Volunteer Coordinator. If you didn't receive an email, please contact Dave at djmersy@gmail.com to sign up and verify your contact information.
Expanded facilities will require more volunteers than in the past. Volunteers work a 90-minute shift on the morning of the fair, so they have time to visit exhibits themselves. There will be one orientation session prior to the fair. It doesn’t require much time, and it is a lot of fun.
The 2021 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and everything looks positive. The planning committee has reserved all of the HOA-1 Clubhouse, the Arts and Crafts building and the MountainView clubhouse to feature a good representation of exhibitors while meeting whatever social distancing standards may be in place. The guidelines of the state, county and the SaddleBrooke community will be respected.
We are pleased to welcome Brianne Spaeth and her team from Desert Life Pharmacy to provide immunizations. All of SaddleBrooke appreciates their incredible vaccine campaign in conjunction with Senior Village. Walgreens on First Avenue will be the other provider of immunizations at the fair. In addition to flu shots, we expect to provide pneumonia, Shingrix, Tdap shots and more.
The Health Fair is back! Save the date: Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.