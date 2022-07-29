The 2022 Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both SaddleBrooke One and MountainView clubhouses will be filled with exhibitors. This means more space than ever and more vendors than ever! The bottom line is that the Health Fair needs more volunteers than ever.

SaddleBrooke is known for its volunteer spirit, and vendors praise the help and organization of our Health Fair. The commitment to work at the Health Fair is light.

There is a 90-minute orientation meeting in mid-September. Then, on the morning of the fair, volunteers are scheduled for 90-minutes. That gives all volunteers time to visit the fair themselves and get immunized, obtain free screenings and visit with health care and life style providers.

If you have 90-minutes to volunteer, there are openings on several teams. One is sure to be the right fit. Team leaders are needed for the Assist and Information teams. Teams with openings include traffic, set-up, take-down, greeters, information, and surveys. One is sure to fit.

If you prefer outdoor work, traffic may be the team for you. If you like to be physically active, set-up and take-down are fun activities. Greeters and information are perfect for people contact. If you prefer to work while seated, collecting surveys may be just the job.

Ask your friends and neighbors. Spread the word.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, email sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com. If you have preferences or limitations, include them. We welcome you to the expanded Health Fair of 2022.